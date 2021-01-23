New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Down 7.5%

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) traded down 7.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $164.70 and last traded at $169.11. 3,457,339 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 174% from the average session volume of 1,260,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.89.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Benchmark lifted their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,634,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,894,000 after acquiring an additional 497,046 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 9.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,667,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,411,000 after acquiring an additional 474,197 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 16.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,218,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,613,000 after acquiring an additional 747,773 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,823,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,111,000 after acquiring an additional 79,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,906,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,325,000 after acquiring an additional 74,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

