New Look Vision Group Inc. (BCI.TO) (TSE:BCI) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $34.59

New Look Vision Group Inc. (BCI.TO) (TSE:BCI)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.59 and traded as high as $37.00. New Look Vision Group Inc. (BCI.TO) shares last traded at $36.25, with a volume of 2,981 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BCI shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of New Look Vision Group Inc. (BCI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$45.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of New Look Vision Group Inc. (BCI.TO) from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$34.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.84. The stock has a market cap of C$567.68 million and a P/E ratio of 86.31.

New Look Vision Group Inc. (BCI.TO) (TSE:BCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C$0.64. The company had revenue of C$86.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$85.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Look Vision Group Inc. will post 40.3499969 EPS for the current year.

New Look Vision Group Inc provides eye care products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers prescription eyewear and non-prescription eyewear; contact lenses; sunglasses, protective eyewear, and reading glasses; and accessories, such as cleaning products for eyeglasses and contact lenses.

