Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) PT Raised to $27.00

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.94% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Neuronetics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on STIM. JMP Securities increased their target price on Neuronetics from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Neuronetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

NASDAQ STIM opened at $21.27 on Thursday. Neuronetics has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $22.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.58. The company has a market cap of $403.60 million, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 3.05.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.13. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 61.44% and a negative return on equity of 88.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neuronetics will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Neuronetics by 137.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.