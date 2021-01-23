Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) PT Raised to $27.00

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.94% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Neuronetics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on STIM. JMP Securities increased their target price on Neuronetics from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Neuronetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.
NASDAQ STIM opened at $21.27 on Thursday. Neuronetics has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $22.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.58. The company has a market cap of $403.60 million, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 3.05.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Neuronetics by 137.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.80% of the company’s stock.
About Neuronetics
Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.
