Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) PT Raised to $21.00 at BTIG Research

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on STIM. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on Neuronetics from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Neuronetics from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

Shares of STIM opened at $21.27 on Thursday. Neuronetics has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $22.43. The company has a market capitalization of $403.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 3.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average of $6.58.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.13. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 88.76% and a negative net margin of 61.44%. The company had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 million. On average, research analysts predict that Neuronetics will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in Neuronetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $573,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in Neuronetics by 76.5% in the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 521,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 225,923 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Neuronetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Neuronetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Neuronetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. 63.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

