Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.48 Per Share

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Netflix in a report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Kim now forecasts that the Internet television network will earn $2.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.58. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.30 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NFLX. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price objective (up previously from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $412.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.00.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $565.17 on Thursday. Netflix has a 1 year low of $290.25 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.69 billion, a PE ratio of 91.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $516.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $503.83.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,531,546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,765,879,000 after acquiring an additional 125,297 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth about $1,654,518,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Netflix by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,008,483 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,504,333,000 after buying an additional 140,674 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth about $1,024,473,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 2.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,950,745 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $975,432,000 after buying an additional 50,016 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total transaction of $1,043,478.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 461,042 shares of company stock valued at $241,770,048. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

