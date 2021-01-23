Nepsis Inc. Purchases Shares of 111,106 BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Nepsis Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 111,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,000. BigCommerce comprises 2.6% of Nepsis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Nepsis Inc. owned about 0.16% of BigCommerce at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in BigCommerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,839,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in BigCommerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,954,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,248,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter worth approximately $13,849,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter worth approximately $9,069,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

In other news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 105,762 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $6,958,081.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,601,705.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 911,816 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $59,988,374.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,689,517 shares of company stock valued at $176,943,323.

NASDAQ BIGC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,271,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,477. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.26 and a 12 month high of $162.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $39.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIGC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $98.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.50 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.42.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC).

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.