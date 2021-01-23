Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NLLSF. Fearnley Fonds started coverage on Nel ASA in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on Nel ASA in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of NLLSF opened at $3.88 on Friday. Nel ASA has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $4.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.33.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy worldwide. It operates through three segments: Nel Hydrogen Fueling, Nel Hydrogen Solutions, and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

