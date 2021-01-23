Needham & Company LLC Raises MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target to $205.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MKSI. Benchmark boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.91.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $185.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.81. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $66.87 and a one year high of $192.30.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $589.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.55 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $62,793.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,216.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

