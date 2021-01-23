NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NCC Group PLC provides information assurance solutions. Its operating segment consists of Group Escrow, Assurance and Domain Services. The Company provides business critical IT assurance and protection to public and private organizations. NCC Group PLC is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of NCCGF stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. NCC Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.42.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

