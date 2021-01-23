National Oilwell Varco, Inc. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:NOV)

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) – Analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of National Oilwell Varco in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.12). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for National Oilwell Varco’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of National Oilwell Varco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of National Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of National Oilwell Varco from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of National Oilwell Varco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.50 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.23.

NYSE:NOV opened at $13.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average is $11.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. National Oilwell Varco has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.22.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. National Oilwell Varco had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in National Oilwell Varco in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in National Oilwell Varco in the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in National Oilwell Varco by 27.4% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in National Oilwell Varco by 18.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

