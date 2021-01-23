National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $104.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Beverage from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of FIZZ stock opened at $98.44 on Wednesday. National Beverage has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $100.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.07.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $271.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.10 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 33.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that National Beverage will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a boost from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $472,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the third quarter worth $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

