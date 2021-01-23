National Bank Financial Raises Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$42.00

Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EIF. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$35.50 to C$37.50 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$40.69.

TSE EIF opened at C$37.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.97. Exchange Income Co. has a 52-week low of C$12.57 and a 52-week high of C$45.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.69.

Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$297.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$302.28 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exchange Income Co. will post 2.3599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 198.43%.

Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

