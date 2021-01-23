National Bank Financial Increases Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target to C$6.50

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

TSE:CJR.B opened at C$4.95 on Tuesday. Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of C$1.78 and a 1 year high of C$5.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -1.65.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.