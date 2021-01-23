NAGA (NGC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,810.00

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last seven days, NAGA has traded 37.3% lower against the US dollar. One NAGA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0442 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NAGA has a market cap of $3.18 million and approximately $2,810.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00070322 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $194.49 or 0.00600078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006025 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00045010 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,437.66 or 0.04435789 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015128 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00017140 BTC.

NAGA Profile

NAGA (NGC) is a token. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com . NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Naga is a German trade retail stock platform specialized in the development of technology for capital markets and gaming. The company operates and owns an EU-licensed brokerage company, one social network for trading (SwipeStox), and a virtual good exchange (Switex). In order to open up the world of trading financial and virtual good to everyone, the Naga company will implement a decentralized unit on their platforms. The Naga team aims to create an ecosystem for the social trading of cryptocurrencies, virtual good and stocks powered by the NagaCoin (NGC). The NGC will unite all platform in the Naga ecosystem through its own wallet service called The Naga Wallet. Besides the aforementioned features, the NGC will allow receiving cash back and bonuses through a token economy framework. “

Buying and Selling NAGA

NAGA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using U.S. dollars.

