NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.02

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.02 and traded as high as $23.98. NACCO Industries shares last traded at $23.98, with a volume of 25,784 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $168.96 million, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 5.43.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.30 million during the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.13%.

In other news, insider David F. Taplin sold 4,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $95,324.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,381.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Theodore D. Taplin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $33,945.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,854.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 38.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 386.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 12,752 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.11% of the company’s stock.

NACCO Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NC)

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates surface coal mines contracts to power generation companies and activated carbon producers. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. It also provides value-added contract mining and other services to aggregates, lithium, and other minerals producers; and contract mining services for independently owned mines and quarries.

