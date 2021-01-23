N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) (LON:BWNG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) (LON:BWNG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 60 ($0.78).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of LON BWNG traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 62 ($0.81). The company had a trading volume of 1,974,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,909,294. The company has a market capitalization of £179.51 million and a PE ratio of 6.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 63.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 53.34. N Brown Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 10.02 ($0.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 96 ($1.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.58, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.36.

In other N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) news, insider Rachel Izzard bought 57,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £34,999.97 ($45,727.68).

About N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L)

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men, women, and kids under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Oxendales, Figleaves, House of Bath, High and Mighty, Fasion World, Premier Man, Slimma, Diva, Dannimac, and Ambrose Wilson brands.

