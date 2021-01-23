MyBit (MYB) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $173.00

MyBit (CURRENCY:MYB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One MyBit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MyBit has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar. MyBit has a market capitalization of $171,403.30 and $173.00 worth of MyBit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MyBit alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00069151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.56 or 0.00586376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006019 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00044534 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,414.79 or 0.04330681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015076 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00017029 BTC.

MyBit Profile

MYB is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. MyBit’s total supply is 179,996,750 coins and its circulating supply is 157,187,027 coins. The official website for MyBit is mybit.io . MyBit’s official Twitter account is @MyBit_DApp . The Reddit community for MyBit is /r/MyBitToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MyBit is an Ethereum-based company that provides critical infrastructure for the next generation of wealth management applications. It is comprised of the MyBit Network, MyBit Whitelabel Software Development Kit (MyBit SDK), and Decentralised Development Fund (DDF). These resources enable the rapid building, testing, and deployment of wealth management applications on the Ethereum Blockchain. MyBit makes it simple for anyone to design, test, develop, and maintain decentralised wealth management applications on Ethereum. “

MyBit Coin Trading

MyBit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyBit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyBit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MyBit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MyBit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MyBit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.