MVL (MVL) Reaches Market Cap of $27.86 Million

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 23rd. MVL has a total market cap of $27.86 million and $887,227.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MVL coin can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MVL has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00078828 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $204.68 or 0.00638507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006080 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00046232 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,396.85 or 0.04357613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00015184 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00017779 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL (CRYPTO:MVL) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,717,756,757 coins. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io . The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

MVL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

