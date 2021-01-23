MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.93

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.93 and traded as high as $3.79. MV Oil Trust shares last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 92,906 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $43.24 million, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average of $2.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MV Oil Trust stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in shares of MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,321 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. owned 0.61% of MV Oil Trust worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MVO)

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 900 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

