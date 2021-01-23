Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mustang Bio, Inc. a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc., is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products designed to leverage the patient’s own immune system to eliminate cancer cells. Mustang Bio, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MBIO. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

MBIO opened at $5.16 on Thursday. Mustang Bio has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $5.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.85.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mustang Bio will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald purchased 100,000 shares of Mustang Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $266,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MBIO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 21.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,330,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,341,000 after acquiring an additional 412,845 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Mustang Bio by 1,069.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 112,256 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Mustang Bio by 204.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 164,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 110,489 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Mustang Bio by 254.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 150,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 107,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Mustang Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

