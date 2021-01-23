Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 13.08-13.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $13.18. Murphy USA also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.16 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MUSA. Zacks Investment Research cut Murphy USA from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Murphy USA in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a sell rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $123.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.15 and a 200-day moving average of $130.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Murphy USA has a fifty-two week low of $78.75 and a fifty-two week high of $144.09.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.05. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy USA will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 15, 2020, it operated 1,500 gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

