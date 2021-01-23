Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) PT Raised to $12.25

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $11.25 to $12.25 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mullen Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC started coverage on Mullen Group in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mullen Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Mullen Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.61.

OTCMKTS MLLGF opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.47.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

