Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.78.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTL. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.25 to C$12.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:MTL opened at C$10.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.55, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.79. Mullen Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.84. The firm has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74.

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$290.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$288.77 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Mullen Group Ltd. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.31%.

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

See Also: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.