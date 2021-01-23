Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Grows Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,378,000 after buying an additional 15,071 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 119,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 30,750 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.6% in the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 32,587 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.87.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $36.55 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $43.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

