Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Shares Gap Up to $1.70

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.70, but opened at $1.87. Motus GI shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 63,498 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Motus GI from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Motus GI from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Motus GI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.17.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.79.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Motus GI had a negative net margin of 12,916.77% and a negative return on equity of 151.69%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Motus GI news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 325,648 shares of Motus GI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $586,166.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,540. 18.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motus GI Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

