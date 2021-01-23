Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Major Shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc Sells 325,648 Shares

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 325,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $586,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Motus GI alerts:

On Friday, January 22nd, Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 550,000 shares of Motus GI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $814,000.00.

MOTS traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.53. 3,124,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,581,160. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.02. The firm has a market cap of $49.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.79. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $2.30.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 151.69% and a negative net margin of 12,916.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MOTS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Motus GI from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Motus GI from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Motus GI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.17.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.