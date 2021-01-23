MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) (ETR:MOR) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) (ETR:MOR) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Independent Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €129.00 ($151.76) price target on shares of MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €118.67 ($139.61).

Shares of ETR:MOR opened at €96.58 ($113.62) on Friday. MorphoSys AG has a 52 week low of €65.25 ($76.76) and a 52 week high of €125.20 ($147.29). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €93.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €100.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

