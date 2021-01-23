Morgan Stanley Sells 5,617 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,617 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 32.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,291,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,012,000 after purchasing an additional 812,735 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 30.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,260,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,260,000 after buying an additional 768,167 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 1.9% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 903,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,079,000 after buying an additional 16,526 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 20.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 870,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,642,000 after buying an additional 150,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 20.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 831,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,119,000 after buying an additional 141,748 shares during the last quarter. 24.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Option Care Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 10,000,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $19.59 on Friday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day moving average is $13.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $781.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.53 million. Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 331.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company offers immunoglobulin infusion therapy designed for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapy and services; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including heart failure, pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications.

