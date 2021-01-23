Morgan Stanley Sells 2,671 Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 58.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 524.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the third quarter worth $115,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the first quarter worth $241,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the third quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

In other news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $28,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GSBC. TheStreet raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $51.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $708.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.73 and its 200 day moving average is $42.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.23 and a 52-week high of $61.44.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $53.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.47 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 9.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.