Morgan Stanley Raises Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target to $122.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on YUM. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday. They issued a sell rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.53.

NYSE YUM opened at $107.09 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $54.95 and a 1-year high of $110.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.35 and a 200-day moving average of $98.53. The firm has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 3,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $352,315.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,828.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $273,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,063 shares of company stock worth $2,120,836. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of YUM. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Yum! Brands by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

