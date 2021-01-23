Morgan Stanley Raises Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target to $129.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $129.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WYNN. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $111.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $107.45 on Wednesday. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $35.84 and a 12-month high of $139.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.30 and a 200-day moving average of $88.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The casino operator reported ($7.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.19) by ($3.85). The company had revenue of $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.48 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 7,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $758,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,212 shares in the company, valued at $8,821,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $197,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,126 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,287 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 596 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 8,144 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 617 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

