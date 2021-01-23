Morgan Stanley Raises Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target to $89.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sunrun from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.65.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $86.39 on Wednesday. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.73 and a 200 day moving average of $58.66. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2,160.29 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. Sunrun had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $209.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Bywater sold 327,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $19,237,868.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 540,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,743,375.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $603,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,206.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,672,747 shares of company stock worth $109,832,241. 8.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 365.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,902 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

