Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) by 192.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,491 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of CrossFirst Bankshares worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1,666.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 231.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 14,752 shares during the last quarter. 44.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.71 and a beta of 1.42.
Several research firms recently issued reports on CFB. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.
About CrossFirst Bankshares
CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans.
