Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) by 192.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,491 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of CrossFirst Bankshares worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1,666.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 231.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 14,752 shares during the last quarter. 44.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.71 and a beta of 1.42.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $43.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.42 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CFB. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans.

