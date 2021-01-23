Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL) by 205.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,998 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of China Distance Education worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of China Distance Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of China Distance Education by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 36,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of China Distance Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of China Distance Education by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 82,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 11,145 shares during the last quarter. 14.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of China Distance Education stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.87 million, a PE ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.13. China Distance Education Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $11.99.

China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). China Distance Education had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $65.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that China Distance Education Holdings Limited will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered China Distance Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

About China Distance Education

China Distance Education Holdings Limited primarily provides online and offline education services, and sells related products in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Professional Education Services, Business Start-Up Training Services, and The Sale of Learning Simulation Software.

