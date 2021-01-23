Morgan Stanley Raises National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Price Target to $58.00

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EYE. Berenberg Bank downgraded National Vision from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of National Vision from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of National Vision from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on National Vision from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Get National Vision alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE opened at $48.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,204.05, a PEG ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. National Vision has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $52.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $485.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.66 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $4,380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,550,020.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in National Vision during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of National Vision in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

Read More: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.