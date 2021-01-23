Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) PT Raised to $78.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price objective raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $74.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $77.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.25. The firm has a market cap of $134.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hutham S. Olayan purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,334.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MS. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,175,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

