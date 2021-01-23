Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Holdings Lifted by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares in the company, valued at $21,452,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MS opened at $74.13 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $77.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.25.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

MS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

