Morgan Stanley Has $459,000 Stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,462 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.62% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Investors LLC raised its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the third quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,515,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 530,000 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the third quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 145,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 11,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.90.

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.30. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $6.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.92.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). On average, research analysts forecast that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST Phase III pivotal study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

