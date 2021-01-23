Morgan Stanley Downgrades Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $0.55 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT opened at $1.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average is $0.32. Globalstar has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 0.44.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.76 million for the quarter. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 98.82% and a negative return on equity of 27.62%. Equities analysts predict that Globalstar will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Globalstar in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in Globalstar by 48.3% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 111,780 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 36,400 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Globalstar in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Globalstar in the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Globalstar by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 525,484 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 46,431 shares in the last quarter. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

