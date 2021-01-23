Morgan Stanley Cuts PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Price Target to $13.00

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded PG&E from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised PG&E from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.79.

Get PG&E alerts:

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $11.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. PG&E has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $18.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 21.57% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 1,515.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 114,131,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,050,480,000 after acquiring an additional 107,066,900 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the 3rd quarter valued at $797,542,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PG&E by 299.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,624,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $578,656,000 after acquiring an additional 46,209,845 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in PG&E by 552.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 30,657,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,875,000 after acquiring an additional 25,955,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in PG&E by 250.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,835,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,814,000 after acquiring an additional 17,038,572 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.