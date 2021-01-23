Morgan Stanley Boosts Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $195.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TGT. Argus upgraded shares of Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a hold rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Get Target alerts:

NYSE TGT opened at $191.91 on Wednesday. Target has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $199.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.