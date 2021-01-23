Morgan Stanley Boosts Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Price Target to $10.00

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.30.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

NYSE SHO opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average of $9.05. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.36.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $28.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.71 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 64.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. The business’s revenue was down 89.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 73.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.