Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,123,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.79% of Aeterna Zentaris worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 296.8% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 79,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 59,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Aeterna Zentaris stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43. The firm has a market cap of $44.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.10. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $1.38.

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Aeterna Zentaris had a negative return on equity of 125.54% and a negative net margin of 369.10%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter.

About Aeterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology and endocrinology. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

