Morgan Stanley Boosts Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Price Target to $21.00

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

RRGB has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.17.

NASDAQ RRGB opened at $23.90 on Tuesday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.73. The stock has a market cap of $371.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.85.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $1.17. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 64.97% and a negative net margin of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $200.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 389.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,559.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 393.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

