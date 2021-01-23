Morgan Stanley Boosts Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Price Target to $15.00

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HST. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.27. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a current ratio of 31.40.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.84 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $45,870.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 17,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $225,397.22. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 23,631,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,984,000 after purchasing an additional 165,659 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 32.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,023,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399,464 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 28.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,877,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,974 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 28.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,631,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,107,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,390 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

