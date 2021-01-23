Morgan Stanley Boosts Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Price Target to $18.00

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AQN. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.53.

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $17.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $376.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.86 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 7.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.1551 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 241,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 197,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

