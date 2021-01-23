Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Monro were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MNRO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Monro by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,762,000 after buying an additional 32,522 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Monro by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Monro by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Monro in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Monro by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,758,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MNRO. TheStreet raised Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist reduced their price objective on Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Monro from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Monro in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Monro stock opened at $56.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 62.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.06. Monro, Inc. has a one year low of $37.09 and a one year high of $75.28.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $288.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.58 million. Monro had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.69%. On average, analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

