MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Stock Price Up 7.1%

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)’s stock price rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.59 and last traded at $6.46. Approximately 8,880,359 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 3,693,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.

A number of research firms have commented on MGI. Northland Securities raised MoneyGram International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.65. The firm has a market cap of $468.47 million, a PE ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 1.95.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $323.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.40 million. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. On average, analysts predict that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MoneyGram International by 29.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 4.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 27.3% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in MoneyGram International by 484.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 11,983 shares during the last quarter. 36.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.