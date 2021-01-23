MONECO Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,208,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,821,000 after purchasing an additional 716,930 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,489,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,247,359,000 after purchasing an additional 327,312 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,342,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,736,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,427,000 after buying an additional 220,181 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,945,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,078,000 after buying an additional 186,120 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,976,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,760. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.30 and a 200-day moving average of $125.31. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $84.11 and a 12-month high of $142.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

