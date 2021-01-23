MONECO Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,271 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,271 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,986,521 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $470,138,000 after purchasing an additional 68,502 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,808,312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $284,666,000 after purchasing an additional 83,022 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 27.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,484,512 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,692,000 after purchasing an additional 321,139 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 6.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,475,307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $232,243,000 after purchasing an additional 91,503 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 19.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,069,718 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $168,396,000 after purchasing an additional 175,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $191.91. 3,254,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,349,731. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $199.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.03. The company has a market cap of $96.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.57%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. MKM Partners raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.